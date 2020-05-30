American Singer, Rihanna Reacts To George Floyd’s Death

Popular American singer, Rihanna, has said a few things as it concerns the death of George Floyd and racism.

Taking to Instagram, the singer pointed out that she is filled with sadness over the killings of black people and pointed out that it has to stop.

Sharing a photo of Floyd, the singer pointed out that the killing had driven her to avoid social media.

Sharing on Instagram, Rihanna wrote in part: “For the last few days, the magnitude of the devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming, to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood-curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!…”

See Her Post Here: