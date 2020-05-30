American Singer, Tamar Braxton Nigerian Mother-In-Law On Instagram

American singer Tamar Braxton has taken to social media top share one thing about her Nigerian mother-in-law who turns 81 today.

Taking to social media, Tamar Braxton shared a picture of her mother-in-law writing;

Tamar Braxton wrote: “I’ve never had a mother in law until now. I had no Idea on what I was missing out on. Someone who truly loves you like their blood daughter all because you have fallen in love with a magnificent man. Never besides my amazing mother has another woman accepted me for all my flaws, prays for me and my heart @david.adefeso and also my amazing son. She sends me scriptures to read and they are always what I need.

“She gives me her blessings on things and will tell me when I’m wrong. I cherish every day that he blesses us with your love and spirit. love you mummy. I praise God that he made it so that I was your daughter. Happy 81st bday‼️‼️ You are just as stunning as you were the day we met”.

