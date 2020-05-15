Amy Childs Says She Regrets Undergoing Plastic Surgery At Age 18

TV personality Amy Childs has expressed regret over undergoing plastic surgery at the tender age of 18.

The 29-year-old in a new BBC documentary, ‘I’ve Been There,’ detailed the dangers of cosmetic procedures as she attempted to discourage two young women from going under the knife.

“I honestly look back at pictures now and I look like a freak”, the media personality reflected on her past “addiction”, which led her to have a boob job, botox, lip fillers and veneers.

In her teens, Amy went from an A-cup to a D-cup, before jumping to a 30EE for a second boob job at the age of 23.

Amy went on to talk about the negative aspects of being a role model during her rise to fame, she told host Katie Thistleton: “These 14-year-old girls wanted to look up to me and I’m obviously part of the problem.”

In May last year, Amy who is now a mother-of-two underwent an eight-hour operation after experiencing pain in her chest following a rupture in her left implant, and a month later, doctors discovered a lump had formed in her breast tissue from leakage.

Amy has downsized her breast implants from an EE cup to a C cup.