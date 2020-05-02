Angry Youths Throw Stones At Security Agents Enforcing Lockdown In Kaduna Market

Security agents that stormed Kasuwar Barci in Tudun Wada, Kaduna to drive out non-essential traders who have been asked to stay away from the market throughout the lockdown against Covid-19 were stoned by angry youth.

The incident reportedly occurred along Ibrahim Taiwo road where second-hand clothes sellers (called Gwamjo) displayed their wares.

According to the report, two loaded security vehicles arrived the ‎market around after 12 noon asking buyers and traders to leave.

Daily Trust quoted a second-hand clothes dealer as saying, “Some of our traders already started packing their goods when some area boys who were not traders started shouting “karya ne “karya ne” as security agents tried to seize their phones which they were using to records them.

“Later on some of the boys started throwing stones at the security agencies forcing them to leave the market with their vehicles,” he said.

Another provisions seller Bello Idris said there was confusion when the youth were pelting the security men.

” There was confusion because traders and other shop owners close by started running when the youth were throwing stones,” he said.

It was gathered that one person was whisked away by the security agencies during the fracas.

“Yes, youth pelted the security agencies around the market because I can see lot of stones on the floor,” a KASTLEA marshal who didn’t want his name mentioned said.