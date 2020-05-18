Anita Joseph And Her Followers Fight Dirty Over Face Mask

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph got into a massive war of words with some of her followers.

Issues started after the actress who recently tied the knot, shared a photo she took with her husband. The photo saw them rocking facemasks.

This fashion statement did not go down well with a few of her followers who called her out.

“Nigerians you people are very local. Why dressing with face mask,” one follower commented.

Another follower commented saying face masks should only be worn in public, not at home with your spouse.

Anita wasted no time in responding to them. See Some screen shots below…