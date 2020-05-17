Anita Okoye Shares Beautiful Family Photos With Kids

Anita Okoye has shared some lovely photos of herself and her family in celebration of international family day.

The author and mother of three who is wife to popular singer Paul Okoye, also wrote some sweet words as she celebrated.

While Paul was missing in the family photos, the picture looked elegantly beautiful.

Sharing on Instagram, Anita wrote in part: “Dressed up to stay in! My kids indulge me and I love it!! 😍🤗🥰 Happy #InternationalFamilyDay to you and your loved ones! Wishing you all lots of love and happiness…”

See Photos Here: