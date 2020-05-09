Another 24 Almajiri Kids Test Positive For COVID-19 In Jigawa

Twenty-four almajiri children who recently returned to Jigawa state have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was disclosed by Abba Zakari, commissioner for health, at a press briefing on Friday.

Zakari, also the chairman of the state’s task force on COVID-19, said that two health workers who were exposed to the disease at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin-Kudu and Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse, have also tested positive.

Read Also: 92 Deaths In Jigawa Unconnected To COVID-19: Investigation Committee

This new number brings the total number of almajiri who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to 40.

Over 500 almajiri returnees are in the state and sample collection and testing is ongoing to determine their COVID-19 status.

They are being quarantined at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in the state.