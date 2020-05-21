Another Communal Clash Reportedly Leaves 15 Dead In Cross River

Another communal clash between Afono and Ibini communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State has left 15 dead, according to Daily Trust.

A clash at Orugbam invaded Ipene and Egbor villages in the same Biase LGA had left 3 dead late last week.

Afono and Ibini communities were sacked, according to affected natives who fled to nearby communities last Tuesday.

The clash between the two communities, it was gathered, is as a result of an ancestral road which has been used for many decades.

Youths from Afono were alleged to have blocked the road which leads to the two communities, refusing to allow their Ibini brothers from passing through.

But, speaking with journalists on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, said: “It is not true. No person was killed.

“The only thing was that farms and some houses were destroyed.

“The Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, has deployed our men to the communities to maintain peace and order.”

The Commissioner of Police and state security adviser will visit the two communities soon to meet with traditional rulers, it was gathered.

Permanent Secretary, Office of the State Security Service, Sir Alfred Mboto, had confirmed the killing of three persons.