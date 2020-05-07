Another Professor Of Bayero University Dies In Kano

A professor at the Bayero University Kano (BUK), Monsuru Lasun-Eniola, is dead.

Mr Lasun-Eniola, a professor of Physical Health Education, died on Wednesday at the university clinic after a brief illness.

Mr Lasun-Eniola, an indigene of Oyo State, until his death was a senior lecturer with the Department of Physical and Health Education, Faculty of Education of the university.

The late professor was a devoted Muslim. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

Recall that some days ago, BUK also lost a lecturer in the Faculty of Communication, Prof Balarabe Maikaba, amidst series of mysterious deaths in Kano.