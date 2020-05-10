Another Total Lockdown Would Be Counterproductive, Says Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has opined that another total lockdown of Nigeria would be counterproductive.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he added that what can be done before the defeat of the novel coronavirus is that people should learn how to live and practise the necessary skills needed to avoid it like a landmine.

“My personal view is that another total lockdown would be counterproductive. Before defeating the virus, we must learn to live with it all around us & practice the skills of avoiding it like a landmine. Practice makes perfect. We cannot perfect those skills by locking ourselves up.”