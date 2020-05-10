Another Traditional Ruler Dies In Kano

A traditional ruler, Dan Iyan Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Bayero in Kano state has died on Saturday.

Bayero was the district head of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area and also the first district head of Ajingi Local Government Area in the history of Kano state.

Also the leader of bodyguards in the Kano Emirate (Sarkin Dogaran Kano), Muhammad Lawal Bala is also said to have died.

Read Also: Lockdown: Let’s Know Our Fate On Eid Congregational Prayers — Kano Clerics Tell Govt

Bala was said to have died at the age of 80 years after a protracted illness.

The Kano state traditional institution has suffered severe loss in the last few days — the former Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila II and another traditional ruler, the Jarman Kano, Professor Isa Hashim are among the deceased.