Anthony Joshua Opens Up On Why He Doesn’t Have A Girlfriend

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has opened up about difficulties in getting a girlfriend.

Speaking via an interview with newsmen, he added that striking a balance between dating and being a successful sportsman has been a problem.

He said, “I think one can date and still be a successful sportsman but it has been very hard for me to find a balance and I would have to compromise which I have not been able to do.

“My dad never gave me advice about much. But in terms of relationships, what I have learned and what I will always tell my son is, it would be nice to find a high school sweetheart and to grow together because as you get older, you get set in your ways.

“For me to have a relationship now, it means I would have to compromise and change my ways and I don’t know how easy that would be for me.

“I date but I don’t get to the stage where I actually put anyone into that position.

“I don’t have a girlfriend and I haven’t had one for a while but as I get older I think it would be nice to have someone to grow with as well but honestly I haven’t found anyone.

”I have been thinking, maybe I need to get off the estate and start going to celebrity parties maybe do something different.

“I really hope that I will probably meet someone who understands fame, that would really make sense.

“But then it needs to be someone down to earth, someone who is family-orientated and would take my mum as their second mum.

“As I get older it would be nice to bring someone into my world but it’s dependent on who and I just haven’t found someone yet.”