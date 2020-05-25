Any Music That Is Not Making Sense, Count Me Out – Paul Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has declared that he can not be found behind any music that does not make sense.

The talented singer who is now known as ‘Rude Boy’ added that it is for that reason that he is known as ‘musically rude’.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Monday, 25th May.

He wrote:

Any music that is not making sense 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️ count me out 🔥🔥🔥🔥 now you know why I’m musically Rude 🤣🤣🤣

