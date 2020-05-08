Anyone Against Opening Of Churches Will Die – Bishop Oyedepo (Video)

The founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as the Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has again described the closure of Church doors as a spiritual famine.

He expressed that it is more devastating than the virus itself and has no vaccine.

Also Read: Lockdown: How Can Markets Be Opened For 6 Hours, Yet Churches Can’t Open For 2 Hours: Oyedepo

According to the clergyman, whosoever that is standing against the opening of churches in the entire nations is only preparing his way to the grave.

Recall that Oyedepo had earlier condemned the Nigerian government for asking Churches to shut its doors following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

The clergyman alleged that the reopening of markets and closure of churches is the handiwork of the power of darkness.

Watch the video below: