Anyone Found Without Face Mask Will Be Prosecuted: FG

The Federal government has announced that anyone found in public without a face mask will be prosecuted.

This was contained in a five-page document signed by the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The document was released by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 ahead of the phased and gradual easing of the lockdown.

Read Also: Lagos To Rollout 3 Million Facemasks As Sanwo-Olu Confirms Community Spread

The statement further added that ”anyone who presents a temperature of above 38ºC will be mandated to return home.”

“Anyone who presents a temperature of above 38ºC will be mandated to return home and call NCDC for evaluation.

“Anyone without a face mask/covering will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted.

“Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency situation will be prosecuted. Anyone attending a gathering of more than 20 people will be prosecuted.

“Any member of the public who violates the ban on Inter-State movement as outlined in this guideline will be prosecuted.”