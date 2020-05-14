APC Deputy Chairman, Daughter Kidnapped In Kaduna

Shuaibu Idris, deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna and his daughter have been kidnapped.

According to reports, the duo were kidnapped from their residence located along Zaria-Kaduna road by unknown gunmen.

Meanwhile, there were reports that some bandits had invaded some communities in Kajuru local government area during which eight persons were killed on Wednesday.

Bandits were also said to have killed about 15 persons in the same LGA, according to the state police command, a day before.

The state has been experiencing various forms of attacks in recent times which has prompted the police command there to issue a strong warning to those perpetrating crime.