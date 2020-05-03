APC Lauds Atiku Over His Advise To Buhari

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has lauded former vice president Atiku Abubakar over his advise to the President Muhammadu Buhari for the diversification of the nation’s economy amid dwindling price of crude oil at international market.

However, in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Party, the ruling party expressed surprise that the former vice president failed to notice the effort of the current administration in diversifying the economy in the last five years which has been yielding positive ‘gains.’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomes the opinion of the former Vice President, @atiku and expresses our sincere thanks for the suggestions he made to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on the need to diversify Nigeria’s economy.

However, we are a bit surprised that the former Vice President failed to acknowledge the bold efforts this administration has made in the last five years towards diversification of the economy and the many positive gains our country has recorded. Perhaps, it was an oversight.

Or, could it be too inconvenient a truth to admit?

While we appreciate that Atiku Abubakar is keying into this administration’s policy direction regarding diversification, we are only worried that it took him 13 years after leaving office to realise that the Government…

… under which he served as the Vice President was short-sighted for its failure to faithfully diversify the Nigerian economy.

Not to be confused, @atiku had eight years as a powerful Vice President and Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation with…

… vantage opportunity to lead the country away from its dependence on oil. How Nigeria got worse even when international oil prices were stable and high are matters @atiku may still need to address in future.

