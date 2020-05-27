APC Picks Ize Iyamu As Edo Consensus Candidate, Dumps Obaseki

Trouble seems to be brewing in the Ondo state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as the faction loyal to the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole has endorsed pastor Ize Iyamu as the consensus candidate of the party while dumping the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

Ize is said to have stormed the National Secretariat of the party following his emergence as the new consensus candidate of the party to pick up expression of interest and nomination form for the governorship primary election.

Ize-Iyamu, then candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), vied against Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, in 2016.

The Edo governorship election has been scheduled for September 19.