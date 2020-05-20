Apostle Suleman Speaks On Genuine Friendship (Photo)

Popular clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has shared a few words about genuine friendship and how to identify the opposite.

Apostle Johnson Suleman made this known in a post he shared on his page via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

According to the preacher, friends who become unreachable after attaining sudden fortune are not true friends.

READ ALSO – I Don’t Respect The Man That Has Hundreds Of Dollars: Apostle Suleman

Writing further, he also posited that wealth does not change people but rather amplifies who they really are.

See His Post Here: