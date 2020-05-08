Army Kills Second Most Wanted Militia Kingpin In Benue

One Terugwa Igbagwa, identified as the second most wanted militia kingpin in Benue state has been killed by the Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

Igbagwa, popularly known as Orjondu, was said to be allegedly involved in atrocities in three Local Government Areas in Sankara axis of the state.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major General John Eneche, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

“In a special commando operation, a combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke Tracking Team and Special Forces troops of Sector 2 deployed in Zaki Biam carried out a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway.

“The operation led to the neutralization of Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu.

Read Also: Benue State COVID-19 Index Case Calls Out FG Over ‘Incarceration’

“It would be recalled that Orjondu is the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana in Benue State.

“He was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun-running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGA’s for many years,” the statement read in part.

Enenche listed items recovered from the deceased to include one AK 47 rifle, one locally made rifle, one AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms.