Asisat Oshoala Celebrates As Barcelona Femeni Wins League

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has won her first league title in Europe after Barcelona Femeni were declared champions of the 2019-2020 season.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to cancel the non-professional football season in Spain, which directly affects women’s football.
Barcelona were topping the Primera División Femenina table with 59 points from 21 matches before the season was halted in March, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Oshoala’s form was excellent over the course of the 2019-2020 campaign, scoring 26 goals in all competitions.
She took to her Twitter handle to celebrate the victory, she wrote:
21 games played, 19 won, 2 draws , 0 defeat , 86 goals for ,6 goals against. Top of the league since game day 3.I’m just gonna say we have the best team @FCBfemeni , congratulations my queens , ever working technical crew , fans all around the world. WE MADE IT ! CHAMPIONS 19/20 pic.twitter.com/eSf5YZKTek
CHAMPIIIIIIIIOOOOOOONNNNNSSSSSSSSSSS ……VAAAAAAMMMMMOOOOOSSSSSSSS!!! #LeagueChampions 🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 @FCBfemeni
