Asisat Oshoala Says She Is Stranded In Spain; Begs For Davido's Private Jet To Return Home

By
Valerie Oke
-
Asisat Oshoala and Davido
Asisat Oshoala and Davido

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has reached out to popular singer, Davido to borrow her his private jet so as to return home from her base in Barcelona.

The four-time African footballer of the year winner made this known via her official Twitter handle

Oshoala said she is stuck in Spain as a result of the lockdown.

“Abeg who get private jet wey him no dey use for now. Please comman carry me from barcelona to Lagos, I want to go home.”

Asisat then pleaded with music sensation Davido to lend her his jet, so she could come home, her tweet below;

 

