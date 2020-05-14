At 30, I Have Dated Enough Men – Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has made it known that she can smell bullshit from men from miles away, having dated enough men in her lifetime.

Makinwa, in her vlog, stated that anyone can fall for certain things when they are young but age makes one selective when it’s time to get married.

Read Also: Don’t Be In A Hurry To Dismiss Friends That Are Extremely Honest: Toke Makinwa

“At 30, you can say I have dated enough to smell bullshit from afar. When you are young, there are some things you are triggered by and when you turn 30, you ask yourself: do I really think I want to marry that person?

“It is so funny how emotions usually lies to us as women,” she said.