Atiku Abubakar Celebrates Music Legend, Lagbaja At 60

Nigerian Politician, Atiku Abubakar took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to celebrate faceless music legend, Bisade Ologunde alias Lagbaja, as he turns 60.

The ‘Konkobilo’ crooner is quite famous for keeping his identity under wraps by always wearing a mask.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Atiku shared a photo of the music legend as he tweeted;

“60th birthday greetings to ‘omo baba muko muko’, the masked one who was #COVID19-proof long before this season. I wish you many more years in strength and good health. -AA“

See his tweet below: