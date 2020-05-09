Atiku Condoles With Tambuwal Over Father’s Death

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal over the demise of his father.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he prayed to God to forgive him his sins and grant him paradise.

He wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened at the loss of Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal, the father of Gov. @AWTambuwal. May he be a beneficiary of the blessings associated with the blessed Ramadan season. I pray to Allah to forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen.”