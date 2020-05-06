Atiku Extols Late Yar’Adua’s Leadership, Decision Making Acumen

Valerie Oke
Atiku Abubakar
Former vice-President Atiku Abubakar

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has extolled the leadership and decision making acumen of late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua on the occasion of the 10th year anniversary of his death.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, he added that Nigerians will not forget the late president for his achievements, pro-masses policies and positive stance towards the rule of law.

He wrote, “Ten years gone, yet the outstanding leadership & decision-making acumen of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua remains evergreen. Nigerians will not forget his undisputable achievements, pro-masses policies & positive stance towards the rule of law. He is greatly missed.”

