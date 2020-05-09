Atletico Madrid Defender, Renan Lodi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atletico Madrid and Brazilian full-back, Renan Lodi has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus following massive squad testing this week.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, all players and staff, who arrived in gloves and masks for the medical exams, were tested for the novel Coronavirus, and 22-year-old Lodi tested positive.

It was also reported that nine other Atletico players were found to be immune from the virus after they showed antibodies, potentially having had and overcome the virus.

READ ALSO – Paulo Dybala Tests Positive For COVID-19 Fourth Time In 6 Weeks

This means, they are no longer contagious and will, therefore, be able to train with the rest of their team-mates.

Spanish’s La Liga is tipped to return on the 20th of June with the remaining fixtures set to be played in five-weeks.