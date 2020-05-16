Autopsy Report On Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Victims Reveals Pilot Had No Drugs, Alcohol In His System

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has released the autopsy reports Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed in a California helicopter crash in January.

Bryant was headed to his daughter’s basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, on the morning of January 26, when the accident occurred 39 minutes after takeoff.

The victims were killed ‘rapidly if not instantly’ when the helicopter slammed into a hillside, according to autopsies released Friday. Their causes of deaths were listed as blunt trauma.

A National Transportation Safety Board report in February had revealed the helicopter was travelling at 184mph when it hit the hillside.

According to the coroner’s report, Ara Zobayan – the pilot – did not have alcohol or drugs in his system.

Also killed were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna´s teammates.