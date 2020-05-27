AY Makun Speaks On Underrating Olamide Before Rapper Became Famous

AY Comedian has finally responded after he was called out by Toni Payne who accused him of underrating rapper Olamide before the rapper blew up.

Toni Payne who was Olamide’s manager at the time, took to her IG stories to share this, stating that the rapper was still an upcoming artiste then causing AY Comedian to turn down the request to have him perform at his show.

Things turned around for Olamide a year later.

Read Also: How AY Makun Refused To Allow Olamide Perform At His Show – Toni Payne

“I was speaking to a friend today and it reminded me of the story when I was managing Olamide. I stopped speaking to comedian AY because of this incident and honestly till today, I’m glad I did cos I don’t like people with that kind of character. So me and AY use to be cool. I’ve done favours for him in the past, no big deal.

“When Olamide was coming up, I decided to ask cash in favour and asked if Olamide could perform at his show even if it’s for a minute. Omo see ela. The man refused to give the boy a chance. It pained me ehn, I took the L and lamented for weeks. Lmas. No wahala, we sha kept on pushing. ANy way, fast forward to the next year, Olamide had started doing well, and guess who conveniently needed a favour and wanted Olamide to perform? Oga comedian

“This is the same guy that turned Olamide down because he wasn’t big enough now looking for “friend of the hour” performance. See ehn, it’s okay to turn him down, Nothing is by force but don’t come back later looking for favour from that same person you underrated. It makes you look like a user IMO.

“I told Cabasa he just pay, but Cabasa as per man of God, said just to free and I respected that. Lef to me, I would have charged hm that day and at double our rate. Glory be to God cos if man na God… See ehn, no on born of a woman can stop anything God has planned for you. I’m always f*cking proud when I see Olamide thriving cos the road was f*cking hard. I knew his talent couldn’t be hidden for long cos all na time”.

AY shared a post on his IG writing;

“To attract positive things in your life, start by giving off positive energy. I was actually going to CALL OUT @ramseynouah, and let the world know how he refused to wake me up some years ago in Atlanta to brush my teeth before shoot. Now that my set of teeths are white, he wants me to smile at him because **** goes on NETFLIX June 5th. But no need to trend. Let me use the time to hit the gym and shake off every idea negativity that pulls us down as one family. UNA TOO LIKE STORY”.