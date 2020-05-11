Ayade Asks FG To Lift Ban On Domestic Flights

Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the ban on domestic flights.

He said lifting the ban is necessary as the economic loss being incurred is be too much for the country to bear.

He made this known while inspecting the ongoing asphalting of the dualised Odukpani-Calabar highway in the state on Sunday.

Recall that on May 6, the federal government imposed an additional four-week ban on flight operations across the country as a measure to check the spread of COVID-19.

Ayade opposed the continued closure of Nigeria’s domestic airspace, lamenting its negative impact on the aviation, hospitality and tourism sectors of the economy.