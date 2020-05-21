Ayade Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Cross River

Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade has lifted the ban on religious gatherings in the State.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the governor on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the governor acknowledged the efforts and cooperation of religious leaders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayade said he was “conscious of the spiritual economy”, and that his action was as a result of appeals by religious leaders in the state.

He, however, said worshippers must ensure that they comply with the directive on the use of face masks, and that such gatherings must not exceed the building capacity.

Cross River remains one of the two states in Nigeria not to have recorded a case of Coronavirus.