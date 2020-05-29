Bad Road, Rough Terrain Hinder Army To Counter Bandits ― Tambuwal

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal says the bandit attacks on some communities in the state was successful because the military fighters had difficulties in accessing the community due to bad roads and rough terrain.

He made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello.

According to the statement, the “Presidency has scheduled a meeting between President Muhammad Buhari and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in the aftermath of the Wednesday night dastardly killings of innocent people in the South-Eastern part of the state.”

“This is as Gov. Tambuwal, who paid a condolence visit along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar to the area, directed Sokoto state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to visit the areas affected by the attack and make provision for relief to those affected.”

Tambuwal, according to the statement, “told the monarchs of the area and other stakeholders that: “as we speak, between yesterday and today, I had contact with the Presidency and I have secured an invitation to meet with Mr President anytime soon.”

“God willing I will be meeting with him to discuss the issues of banditry and insecurity, particularly as they affect the South-Eastern part of our state in order to ensure that all that is required in terms of men and resources, are mobilized promptly to halt this problem.

“While commiserating with the people of the affected area, Tambuwal narrated how the state government attempted, in collaboration with the security agencies, to repel the attack.”