Banditry Is More Fatal In North West Than COVID-19 – Shehu Sani

By
Valerie Oke
-
Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Former member representing Kaduna Central in the upper chambers of the national assembly, Shehu Sani has aired that banditry is more lethal to the people of the north-west than the novel coronavirus.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He wrote:

“Sixty Six bodies have reportedly been buried as casualties from the Bandits attacks in Sokoto state.Banditry is a menace more lethal to us here in the North West than #COVID19.Soon there will be ‘close door security meeting’ & then ‘marching orders’ will be given;then nothing.”

