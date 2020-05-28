Banditry Is More Fatal In North West Than COVID-19 – Shehu Sani

Former member representing Kaduna Central in the upper chambers of the national assembly, Shehu Sani has aired that banditry is more lethal to the people of the north-west than the novel coronavirus.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He wrote:

“Sixty Six bodies have reportedly been buried as casualties from the Bandits attacks in Sokoto state.Banditry is a menace more lethal to us here in the North West than #COVID19.Soon there will be ‘close door security meeting’ & then ‘marching orders’ will be given;then nothing.”