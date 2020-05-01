Bandits Defile Lockdown; Attack Villages In Katsina

Bandits in Katsina have defiled lockdown and attacked three villages of Mabai (Kankara LGA), Banyan Kasuwa in (Dustinma LGA), and Musawa town (Musawa LGA) in the state.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, Musawa and Dutsinma LGA’s and several other councils were put on lockdown.

According to report, a housewife, identified as Hadiza Sale, alongside her two children were abducted in Musawa but her children were later released by the bandits who escaped with her.

A man identified as Sada Musa was killed by bandits in Mabai village, at about midnight of Wednesday, while Karibu Mohamed was hit by a stray bullet.