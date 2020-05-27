Bank Alert Can Cure Depression, Says Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says he knows that depression exists but he has seen it disappear after the receipt of bank alert.

The popular figure further advised anybody suffering from depression to try every legal means of making money first before agreeing to diagnosis.

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Depression exists. I am not saying it doesn’t. But before accepting the diagnosis, do everything legal within your power to make money. I never saw anyone cure depression by taking pills. But I‘ve seen depression VANISH after receipt of bank alert!”

