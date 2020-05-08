Banky W Clears The Air On Old Tweet By Wizkid Asking Him For Help (Photo)

Nigerian artist cum politician, Banky W has reacted to the tweet which has got Nigerians motivated after it was shared by Wizkid.

Following Wizkid sharing the tweet where he was asking Banky to assist him as an up-and-coming recording artist, Nigerians have felt a lot more motivated.

Banky, however, reacting to the tweet has asked Nigerians not to feel geared up about the tweet as he pointed out all that was wrong with the tweet.

According to Banky, Wizkid was already signed by him when he sent out that tweet.

