Barcelona Captain, Lionel Messi Wants La Liga Return

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has admitted that the coronavirus-enforced confinement was difficult, but he is now looking forward to football getting back underway in the near future.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has circled June 12 as the ideal date for matches to resume.

“Physically I’m very well,” Messi told Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

“I’ve been training at home these days and I think it’s helped me stay in shape.

“The confinement was very tough, but with the kids and Antonela, everything ends up becoming moments that I try to enjoy together [with my family].”

The stoppage of football, Messi believes, may end up acting as a positive.

“Maybe this break will benefit us, but let’s see if they can start the competitions and then we’ll leave the doubts, because we’ll check the level we have or can have when we start,” he stated.

“Training again is a first step, but we must not get too confident and we must continue to take all the necessary precautions and assume that we have to start playing matches when they arrive but behind closed doors.

“Personally, I can’t wait for the competitions to come back.

“We know it’s going to be weird without fans in the stadium and with the issue of training camps; we really don’t want to be separated from our families. We’ll have to see how it looks in the end.”