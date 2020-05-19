Baseball Player, Starling Marte Loses Wife To Heart Attack

Dominican professional baseball player, Starling Marte has lost his wife.

Marte took to social media to announce the passing of his wife, Noelia Marte, who died of a heart attack.

He wrote;

Read Also: How We Extract Bank Details From Stolen Phones To Withdraw Money – Suspects Makes Shocking Confessions

“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack,” Marte wrote in an Instagram post, which included a photograph of the couple at the Grand Canyon. “It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”