Bashir Ahmad Apologises For Faulting Judgment In Ese Oruru’s Case

Following the backlashes that followed his earlier comment on the court ruling in the case between Ese Oruru and Yunusa, Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media, has claimed that his comment was made without first understanding the details of the case.

Read Also: Nigeria Now The Highest Producer Of Rice In Africa: Bashir Ahmad

He made this known via a new statement on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote:

I commented on the Yunusa Yellow saga earlier, without knowing and understanding the details of the case. Eloping or rather, kidnapping a minor and forcing her to marry you shouldn’t be taken lightly. A condemnable act!