Bauchi Governor Reviews Lockdown, Religious Gathering Resumes Thursday

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has lifted the ban on religious gatherings in the State.

The decision was made by the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting held at the command guest house, Bauchi.

The governor urged the participants at the meeting to assist the government in ensuring that the protective protocol put in place were adhered to strictly in order to be free from the COVID-19 virus saying that with the present situation.

Religious gatherings in the state are scheduled to resume effective on Thursday, 21st May 2020.

The Governor expressed that the decision was made having been satisfied with the level of case management in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the State.