Bayelsa Govt Extends Stay-At-Home Order By One Week

Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri. has extended the stay-at-home order in the state by another one week in order to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Bayelsa government had, penultimate week imposed a total lockdown in the state due to the confirmation of the index case of coronavirus.

The acting Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Monday, said the state government adopted the presidential curfew directive between 8pm and 6am for two weeks commencing from May 4, 2020.

According to him, residents must wear a face mask in public compulsorily, and that violators risk prosecution, noting that all markets will remain open but traders and buyers must maintain social distancing.

Churches and other worship centres were permitted to hold services, with big congregations to maintain the maximum of 50 persons while small ones are not to have more than 20 persons in attendance.