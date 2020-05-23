BBA Winner Idris Sultan Arrested For Mocking Tanzanian President

Idris Sultan, Big Brother Africa 2014 winner and Tanzanian comedian, has been arrested for allegedly laughing at a throwback photo of President of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli in a short video he shared online.

His lawyer, Benedict Ishabakaki told BBC on Thursday May 21, that Sultan was accused of contravening the Cybercrime Act 2015 against cyberbullying.

According to the law: “A person shall not initiate or send any electronic communication using a computer system to another person with the intent to coerce, intimidate, harass or cause emotional damage.”

READ ALSO – BBA Star Idris Sultan Crushes On Tiwa Savage’s Body

Ishabakaki said they are now awaiting the arraignment of Idris who has been in police custody for two days and accused of using the internet to harass the President.