BBNaija 2020: Leo Dasilva Advises Those Who Intend To Audition

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva has dished out important advice to those who wish to audition for the reality show in 2020.

Information Nigeria recalls the organizers of the highly coveted reality show announced that auditions will soon kick-off.

Taking to Twitter, Leo Dasilva shared about important information that will help contestants sail through the auditions.

The reality star tweeted;

“If you’re auditioning for BBN this year, I’ll advise you not to put it on the TL.

It’s always a way to disqualify people because it must not be public knowledge if you get in. Wish you all the best.”



See his tweet below: