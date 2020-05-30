BBNaija Star, Khafi Shares Lovely Message From Gedoni

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem took to her Instagram story to share a lovely message she received from her fiancé and co-star, Gedoni Ekpata.

The couple, who met on the reality show, got engaged in 2019.

In the lovely message, Gedoni said he was at a meeting and he wanted to send her a photo but he couldn’t.

The fashion entrepreneur went on to express his love for his fiancée and he showered her with sweet words of affirmation.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Khafi apologized for sharing the beautiful message and she stated that she misses her man.

See screenshot below: