BBNaija Star, Mike Edwards, Wife Reveal Gender Of Their Unborn Baby (Video)

Former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards and his pregnant wife, Perri have finally revealed the gender of their unborn baby.

The couple, who are both expecting their first child together, shared a new video via Youtube where they broke the exciting news to their fans and followers.

In the video, Mike and his wife held a gender reveal ceremony in their home which was well attended friends and family on an online video platform.

The soon-to-be parents announced that they are expecting a baby boy and they will be launching their own blog.

Watch the video below: