BBNaija Star, Tacha Shares Raunchy Photos On Twitter

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Simply Tacha, posted the raunchy photos of herself above on Twitter.

In the photos, the reality star left little to the imagination as she donned only a white shirt that barely covered her thighs.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter could also be seen holding a mug.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the reality TV star captioned the post;

“WINNERS focus on WINNING, losers focus on the WINNER“

See the full post below: