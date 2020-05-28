BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Complains About Her Unsupportive Fans (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke complained bitterly about her unsupportive fans during her recent Instagram live session.

During the live session, the reality TV star ranted about how American celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner have armies of devoted fans willing to go all out for them.

Eke also gave an example as she mentioned that Kylie Jenner’s skincare products get sold out so quickly despite claims that they do not work.

However, she wonders why her fans do not give her the same type of support.

Watch the video below: