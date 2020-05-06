BBNaija’s Bisola Mocks Fellow Former Housemate, Soma Over Weight Gain

Nigerian actress and former BBNaija housemate Bisola has penned a sweet birthday message for former housemate Soma, who turned a year older.

Sharing a photo of Soma, Bisola noted just how much weight he has gained writing;

”Son of mine @soma_apex it is your Birthday today and I am so happy that all the meat you’ve been stealing from the pot is finally paying off cos I can see your cheeks popping 😂😂. Happy birthday Soma darling I pray that all your wishes and heart desires are granted in Jesus name Amen. Have a blast son 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ztbF7FHrq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link