BBNaija’s Mike And His Pregnant Wife, Perri Take Simi’s Duduke’s Challenge (Video)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike and his wife, Perri Edwards decided to hop on singer, Simi’s Duduke challenge.

Perri took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share an adorable video of herself and her husband dancing to the song.

In the video, the Olympian could be seen holding and dancing with her baby bump before her husband suddenly joins her from behind.

Her husband’s presence brought a huge smile on her face as she continued to danced together with him.

“Just having a dance with my bump and my husband wants to join the party. 😂Keep your sprits up everyone here’s a sneak preview of our next YouTube video coming this week,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAF-EbdjwDW/?igshid=1mbqupfytfpc5