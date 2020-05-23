BBNaija’s Mike, Wife Celebrate 1st Year Wedding Anniversary

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Mike and his wife, Perri Edwards
Mike and his wife, Perri Edwards

2019 Big Brother Nigeria first runner up, Mike Edwards and wife, Perri Shakes Drayton are currently celebrating their one year wedding anniversary.

Taking to her official Twitter handle to celebrate the special day, Perri wished for more great times and exciting moments ahead.

Read AlsoMike Edwards Advises Big Brother Naija Season 5 Prospective Housemates

The duo are currently expecting their first child together.

She wrote:

“ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY 👰🏾🤵🏾…this time last year we tied the knot and I became MRS EDWARDS. A lot has happened between then and now. Here’s to more great times and exciting moments ahead.”

